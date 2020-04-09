BREAKING: Frederick Scott to graduate, transfer to Boston College

By Austin Ferguson

Men’s basketball redshirt junior forward Frederick Scott announced to All Facts Media on April 9 that he will graduate and transfer to Boston College.

Scott will leave Rider after three seasons with the Broncs. Scott arrived in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, after transferring from DePaul in 2017.

“[The coaches] just started reaching out to me, we started building a good connection, I was trying to find a good home, a good place to see eye-to-eye with my coaches,” Scott told All Facts Media about why he chose Boston College.

In his time as a Bronc, Scott was named to the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Third Team in all three of his seasons with the Broncs, coupled with MAAC Sixth Player of the Year honors in 2018.

Scott’s most memorable moment came in his first year with Rider when he hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 71-70 upset victory over Penn State on Dec. 22, 2017.

Scott was one of four active Rider players in 2020 to have over 1,000 career collegiate points.

Boston College finished the 2019-2020 season 13-19 overall with a 7-13 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, losing its last six games to end the year.

Scott joins fellow MAAC grad transfer Rich Kelly, who announced on March 29 that he was graduating and transferring from Quinnipiac to Boston College.

On March 27, Scott announced on Twitter that he was transferring from Rider.

“My family and I are extremely grateful for 3 incredible years at Rider,” Scott’s tweet began. “I’ve made some great memories. I’m excited and ready for the next chapter.”

On April 2, Jon Rothstein reported that Scott’s list of transfer schools was narrowed down to Illinois, Illinois State, San Francisco, San Diego, Arkansas and Boston College.

Scott’s announcement came four days after former Rider teammate Dimencio Vaughn announced his graduation and transfer to Ole Miss.

Due to Scott’s graduation prior to transferring, he will be immediately eligible to play for Boston College.