BREAKING: Dimencio Vaughn transfers to Ole Miss

By Austin Ferguson

Following three years decorated with individual accolades, redshirt junior forward Dimencio Vaughn announced on his Twitter account on April 5 that he will transfer to Ole Miss.

After much thought and consideration, I’ve decided to continue my basketball career at Ole Miss. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process. Excited to be a Rebel🔴🔵🔥#hottytoddy #SECball pic.twitter.com/15edm3Vi8J — Dimencio vaughn (@dimencio_vaughn) April 5, 2020

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve decided to continue my basketball career at Ole Miss,” Vaughn said in a tweet on April 5. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process. Excited to be a Rebel.”

Vaughn announced on March 27 that he had entered the transfer portal and had narrowed down his choices to Ole Miss, Georgia and UConn by March 31.

Vaughn thanked the Broncs for his tenure with the team in a tweet announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal on March 27.

“Both my family and I want to thank Rider University and the coaching staff for the opportunity they have given me the past 3 years,” Vaughn’s tweet said.

In his three seasons with the Broncs, Vaughn scored 1,239 points, good for 26th in Rider program history. The New York City native also took home two All-MAAC First Team honors in 2018 and 2020.

Vaughn was joined in the transfer portal by former teammate and Rider forward Frederick Scott, who spent three seasons with the Broncs following a short stint with DePaul.

My family and I are extremely grateful for 3 incredible years at Rider. I’ve made some great memories. I’m Excited and ready for the next chapter. — Frederick Scott (@fredscott_13) March 26, 2020

As of April 5, Scott narrowed down his pool of landing spots to Illinois, Illinois State, San Francisco, San Diego, Arkansas and Boston College, the first two of which sit close to his home in Munster, Indiana.

Rider grad transfer Fred Scott tells me he has cut his list to the following programs:



Illinois

Illinois State

San Francisco

San Diego

Arkansas

Boston College



Immediately eligible. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 2, 2020

With the rumors that redshirt sophomore guard Tyrei Randall will also be transferring, as seen through a post on his Instagram story where he said, “It’s time for the next chapter,” the Broncs will be down seven players from last year’s team, losing four players to graduation and three to the transfer portal. The potential of seven losses would match the seven losses Rider sustained after the 2018-2019 season.

The longest-tenured player left on the Broncs is soon-to-be junior forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson.

Rider does have an overhaul of replacements on the horizon with a reported 10 new additions to the team; six freshman and four transfers, with one transfer eligible after the end of next season.

The Broncs will only return one starter next season with freshman guard Christian Ings, who started 18 games last season in the wake of a leg injury to Kimar Williams.

