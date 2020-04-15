Animal Crossing crossing new horizons

As kids, our parents would always tell us to turn off our video games and go outside. Today, we are told to stay inside our homes for the safety of others. With all this extra time on our hands, all we want to do is be outside. The recent release of the video game series Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given users the chance to be outside and with friends virtually while keeping everyone safe and distanced. The release of this game could not have been more timely.

The New York Times even has something to say about the classic game series.

“The game is played at a relaxed pace, in which the player can do as much or as little as they want on any given day. Upbeat acoustic jams or sultry bossa nova synths play in the background.”

That could not have been put into better words. Players can pay off their house debt when they want, spend all day decorating their island or go fishing until their heart’s content. The game has given me the opportunity of stepping out of such a dark time and putting myself into a personalized happy place with friends.

Players can create a more unique island by making their own tune or designing their own flag. The scenery is another way of making the game personalized and manipulated. Many players have based their islands off of pop culture references, favorite aesthetics or the countries they live in.

The game does not just allow the chance for you to hang with friends, but even includes fun seasonal activities to keep it new and exciting. The two most recent seasonal activities have been announced on Nintendo’s Twitter account.

“The [hashtag] #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event is on now through 4/12! Search for Bunny Day eggs and use them to craft special DIY projects!”

The Animal Crossings Easter Bunny goes by the name of Zipper. This event allowed players with limited edition decorations for their house and fun Easter outfits for their character to wear. However, the only way you can make these items is with themed Easter eggs. Zipper places eggs around your island in places such as rocks, trees, the ground and you even have the chance of catching one when you go fishing!

Fishing itself is another special event that the player can participate in.

“Once you’ve had enough time to settle into your island life, we’ll start holding events for island residents,” Nintendo said, “Indeed, Fishing Tourneys will be held on the second Saturday of April, July, October and January.”

In this event, players are put to the challenge of catching as many fish as they can in three minutes. When the time is up, the player can sell the fish to the host of the event, CJ, and exchange points they have received to get limited edition fish items. Players can receive prizes such as wallpaper, bags, umbrellas and many more.

While many, such as myself, have been playing with friends to try and improve our islands, one couple decided to completely move their wedding into the virtual world. On the same day, the wedding was supposed to occur, the Washington Post described the set up of the virtual wedding.

“The arrows led Asha through the town, where she picked up flowers Ahmed had left along the path, and up to the beach where their friends were waiting with their own Animal Crossing characters.” said The Washington Post. “Ahmed had planned a surprise beach wedding within the game.”

I had always taken hanging out with friends in person for granted but going virtual was not something I had expected to happen so suddenly, along with being quarantined. It is nice to still be so close to my friends while keeping our distance.

Cassandra Stathis

freshman English major