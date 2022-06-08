Academic programs, employees latest to go as Rider cuts costs

By Shaun Chornobroff and Amethyst Martinez

Continuing his upheaval of the university, Rider president Gregory Dell’Omo announced in an email on June 7 that Rider will eliminate or “archive” 25 academic programs and cut its administrative workforce in the school’s latest effort to minimize the $20 million debt putting a stranglehold on Rider’s financial future.

All current students whose programs are being eliminated or archived will have a path towards graduation, the email stated. Rider will also be increasing its investment in seven programs in an effort to help them grow.

Programs eliminated include undergraduate majors in Economics, Global Studies, Health Care Policy, American Studies and Piano, according to the announcement. The Philosophy major will be eliminated, and shifted to a minor. Master’s degree programs including Business Communication, Homeland Security and five different music-related graduate programs such as Piano Performance, Organ Performance and Piano Pedagogy are also terminated.

Dell’Omo also notified employees that “a document detailing the need to invoke Article XV (Lay-Off) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement has been shared with the [faculty union],” indicating that the university intends to dismiss professors.

“Today’s announcement is about embracing our future, and preparing for it. For as much as Rider has accomplished over the past 157 years, I believe even more is possible. But to succeed, we must stay as focused as ever on meeting the changing needs of students,” Dell’Omo said in messages to the university community.

The Rider News will provide updates on this story