    AAUP Protest Photo Gallery

    AUUP protestors entered the Yvonne Theater for the Fall Convocation on September 1. Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon.
    Faculty wore AAUP T-shirts and sat in a group during the Convocation. Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon.
    Faculty designed signs for their upcoming protests. Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon.
    Faculty protested on the Campus Mall. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.
    The faculty held up their signs in unity. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.
    Faculty protested in front of the barbecue. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.
    Protestors were across the incoming freshmen on the first move-in day. Photo courtesy of Amethyst Martinez.
    Faculty came up to parents handing out fliers. Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon.
    Student-athletes were a part of the protest. Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon.
    Tim Lengle, head athletic trainer, held up a sign saying “Our Students deserve the Best.” Photo courtesy of Andrew Xon.
