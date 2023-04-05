\nExcited students stand at the edge of the egg hunt area, counting down the minutes until they can look for big prizes.\n\n\n\nStudents check their eggs to see what sizes they won. \n\n\n\nStudents excitedly discuss the egg hunt. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe sign with the list of animals featured in the petting zoo.\n\n\n\nAJ the Bronc and the Easter Bunny hangout on the Campus Mall.\n\n\n\nA pony made an appearance in the petting zoo. \n\n\n\nWatch The Rider News' video recap of 107.7 The Bronc's Eggscellent Egg Hunt photo gallery here.\n