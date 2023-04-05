"Easter" bunnies were a highlight of the petting zoo.

107.7 The Bronc’s Eggscellent Egg Hunt photo gallery

17 hours ago
Excited students stand at the edge of the egg hunt area, counting down the minutes until they can look for big prizes.
Students check their eggs to see what sizes they won.
Students excitedly discuss the egg hunt.

The sign with the list of animals featured in the petting zoo.
AJ the Bronc and the Easter Bunny hangout on the Campus Mall.
A pony made an appearance in the petting zoo.

Watch The Rider News’ video recap of 107.7 The Bronc’s Eggscellent Egg Hunt photo gallery here.

17 hours ago
