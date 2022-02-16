107.7 The Bronc radio station claims national recognition

By Kacey Maldonado

Rider’s radio station, 107.7 The Bronc was again recognized at the national level receiving six nominations from the Intercollegiate Broadcast System Media Awards, according to a university press release from Jan. 14.

According to John Mozes, the general manager of 107.7 The Bronc, this is now the second national nomination that the radio station as an organization received.

This past fall, the radio station was previously recognized for its work by the National Electronic Media Association (NBS-AERho).

Mozes expressed his surprise at being recognized by the Intercollegiate Broadcast System Media Awards since it was the first time 107.7 The Bronc entered the prestigious competition.

“It’s a pretty big deal because it represents the consistency that we’re providing our students and listeners,” said Mozes.

Sean Harrington, a senior sports media major who does production work for The Bronc, is especially proud of his nomination for “best sports update” being that he never expected to be recognized for his work at the station.

Harrington, a transfer student, did not hesitate to get involved at 107.7 The Bronc and has had much success since his admission to Rider last year.

Harrington said that he initially joined the radio station as a way to gain experience but soon realized, “This is what I want to do for my life.”

Production Director Tiffani Britton, a senior majoring in film and television, was recognized for her contributions to “best station ID” as well as “best promo series.”

Britton did not hesitate in joining the radio station her freshman year and has been a diligent team member ever since.

“I always knew that 107.7 was a very special place to be,” said Britton.

Britton went on to emphasize the importance of “finding your place at Rider,” and that through joining the radio station she was able to find her “home.”

Mozes expressed that despite Rider being a small university the station holds its own against other larger schools featured in the competition.

“I think that just says to the quality of work that we do,” said Mozes.

Mozes expressed that what sets 107.7 The Bronc apart from other college radio stations is the allowance for students with an interest in radio the opportunity to get involved.

Mozes said, “We harness their passion, harness their creativity and give them an outlet for it.”

Mozes’ process allows the station to become diverse in the different types of ideas that are presented and curated to the student body.

Winners of the Intercollegiate Broadcast System Media Awards will be announced at the 82nd Annual IBS Conference on March 5.