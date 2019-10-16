Trick or treat, take your seat: Fourth-annual drive-in movie experience at 107.7 The Bronc’s Scream Screen

107.7 The Bronc will hold the fourth-annual Scream Screen on Oct. 18 with a variety of games, activities, food choices, and an accompanying blood drive on Oct. 15 and 16.

By Meghan Mulhearn

The Rider community is getting set for Scream Screen 4 which will rise up again on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Bart Luedeke Center (BLC) Faculty/Staff parking lot, beginning with the annual trunk-or-treat, followed by the premiere of the highest voted movie by students.

The event is hosted by 107.7 The Bronc, and is the only drive-in movie and trunk-or-treat experience on a college campus in all of America. There will be spooky giveaways, which include a bag to grab all of the goodies provided by the Office of Sustainable Management.

“I’m so excited for Scream Screen this year. I had such a great time with all of my friends and I know the radio station will do a fantastic job again this year,” said sophomore elementary education and dance major Hannah Wade.

There will also be a free food court, games and candy before the start of the 880 square-foot inflatable screen, the largest inflatable movie screen on the east coast, drive-in movie. Some of the food court vendors include Applebee’s Grill and Bar, Tastee Sub Shop, Candela Brothers Pizza and Italian Kitchen and many others.

“Students can expect this year’s Scream Screen to be bigger and better than the year before,” said John Mozes, general manager of Rider’s 107.7 The Bronc. “We’ve made arrangements this year to clear out more spaces so we can fit more cars in.”

There will be plenty of room for cars to fit into the BLC lot, alongside some awesome games, including mini-golf, outdoor Zombie laser-tag and the Gargoyle Arena, which is brought to 107.7 The Bronc by SEC and SGA. “We want to make sure that we have tons of stuff for people to do,” said Mozes.

“The first 50 cars are going to get tickets to see Frankenstein at McCarter Theater, and the next 50 are going to get one iRide Plus ticket and a $10 play as you go card so they could go to iPlay America for free,” said John Mozes. In accommodation to Scream Screen 4, the Scream Screen Blood Drive is in full effect, presented by 107.7 The Bronc, alongside Miller-Keystone Blood Center and Alpha Phi Omega.

The event even has accommodations for those without a car on campus. “If you’re a freshman and you don’t have a car on campus, you can sit in the Team Toyota Frightening Front Row,” said Mozes. In this row, students will be able to choose from eight brand new Toyotas to sit in and watch the movie.

Donations for a pint of your blood will be held on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. above the Starbucks in the Student Recreation Center. Scream Screen 4 is presented by iPlay America, McCarter Theater, Pepsi, Student Government Association, Student Entertainment Council and Xfinity.

Be sure to experience one of Rider’s largest on-campus events and get into the spirit of Halloween at Scream Screen.

Published in the 10/16/2019 issue of The Rider News.