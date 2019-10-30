They scare because they care: DPhiE’s fundraiser

By Liz O’Hara

Students and families do not have to travel far for a spooky experience this Halloween season. The sisters of National Panhellenic Conference sorority Delta Phi Epsilon (DPE) will open their doors on Homecoming and Family Weekend to host a haunted house that raises money for one of their philanthropic causes.

The tradition began 11 years ago and has grown in popularity, bringing the entire Rider community together to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Junior finance major and DPE’s Philanthropy Chair Lauren Matticoli said that in past years it has been widely successful, as the chapter has helped raise thousands of dollars for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Visitors will work their way around the house with about 30 sisters dressed in costume and waiting to provide frights.While this is an ongoing event for the sorority, students and families can expect lots of twists and turns this year as the sisters have added new, spooky elements to their display.

“I don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but this year there will not be any tour guides walking guests through the house. Guests will walk through in their own groups, so prepared to be scared,” Matticoli said.

With the purchasing of costumes and decorations, and all of the preparation and planning that goes into the event, it is no surprise that visitors are bound to have a frightful time. It is actually many of the sisters’ favorite events of the year.

Matticoli says her favorite part “is watching guest’s facial expressions as they walk through.”

“I enjoy seeing them scream and be scared, as I know my sisters and I are doing a good job putting on a show,” Matticoli said.

Sophomore global supply chain management major and DPE sister Kate Nash is excited for the event after experiencing it first as a freshman.

“I’m excited for the event to come together to raise money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. Last year as a freshman, I went to the haunted house so I’m excited to actually be a part of it on the other side.”

In addition to the $3 suggested donation to walk the haunted halls, visitors can purchase baked goods and tickets for gift basket raffles with all proceeds benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This year’s grand prize raffle is Apple AirPods.

You do not have to be a Rider student to get in on the fun and bringing family and friends is encouraged. All ages are welcome to walk through the haunted house, but the spooky costumes may scare the little ones. That is why a special version of the experience, called “Monsters Be Nice,” is offered for young kids to collect candy and participate.

Matticoli spoke to the event’s impact on the community, saying that many people look forward to attending every year and it has become known as one of the best events on campus created entirely by students.

Since it is held on Family and Homecoming weekend, “it also helps bring the Rider community together, as there are treats in the basement for sale and couches to lounge on, where families can hang out and spend time together,” she said.

The DPE haunted house will take place on Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Published in the 10/30/19 issue of The Rider News.

