Student invited to White House

Junior accounting major and Turning Point USA president Joshua Aminov poses at the White House during his March 21 visit.





By Lauren Lavelle



Rider’s chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was represented in Washington D.C. when Joshua Aminov, a junior accounting major and chapter president, was invited to the White House on March 21.

Aminov was present for President Donald Trump’s signing of a new executive order aimed to protect free speech across college and university campuses in the U.S. Rider’s chapter was one of several other TPUSA chapters and politically-related organizations asked to attend the signing.

“I was super excited knowing I’d be able to witness the president sign an executive order protecting everyone’s free speech on all college campuses,” Aminov said.

Aminov said he also met with United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to discuss TPUSA’s history at Rider.

Larry Newman, associate professor of marketing and TPUSA faculty advisor, said he was glad Aminov was acknowledged for his hard work on Rider’s campus.

“Josh has worked very hard to increase free speech and discourse on our campus,” Newman said. “I am pleased that he was recognized for his efforts.”

Overall, Aminov said the experience was the “best day of his life.”

“Being able to walk around and see the portraits of past Presidents who walked in those same hallways made me realize what a true honor it was to be invited to such an important event in our nation’s history,” he said.

