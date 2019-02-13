Sorority bid day shapes sisterhood bonds

Bid Day for each of the four National Panhellenic Council chapters at Rider – Delta Phi Epsilon (top left), Alpha Xi Delta (top right), Zeta Tau Alpha (bottom left) and Phi Sigma Sigma (bottom right) – took place on Feb. 3 in the Cavalla Room.





By Nicole Calacal

Every spring, sororities and fraternities gather together for an event that welcomes potential new members (PNMs) into their organizations.

This year’s National Panhellenic Council (NPC) Bid Day took place on Feb. 3, a special day for the Greek organizations where new members revealed which chapter they chose to join.

The NPC on Rider’s campus is comprised of four sororities — Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Phi Epsilon, Phi Sigma Sigma and Zeta Tau Alpha. The executive members of the council and Director of Student Involvement, Barbara Perlman, ensured that the day went according to plan.

“The Panhellenic Council and I began planning for Formal Panhellenic Recruitment in November,” Perlman said. “Even though it looks like recruitment is only a few days, it actually begins weeks before with promotion, recruitment counselor training, information sessions and mock recruitment events.”

Perlman emphasized the importance of preparing for these events, which typically occur the first week of the spring semester.

“All of these programs take a lot of preparation and work, and getting to see how happy everyone is on that day is really the payoff for weeks and months of dedication and planning,” she said.

Formal Recruitment consisted of three rounds, which took place over the course of three days, where each PNM determined which chapter was the best fit for them.

“Each day, PNMs get to know the chapters a bit better,” Perlman said. “The meet and greet takes place in the Bart Luedeke Center and gives PNMs a first taste of what each chapter is all about. Philanthropy round takes place in the chapter houses and is significantly longer than the meet and greet. Here, PNMs learn about each chapter’s philanthropic causes as well as their community service endeavors. The final round, Preference, gives PNMs a closer glimpse at what makes each chapter unique, including pieces of their public ritual and a closer look at their sisterhood. Preference is a really special day and is usually when PNMs begin to truly feel at home.”

Junior public relations major and National Panhellenic President Gina Mastroianni noted that the selection process was mutual. Each of the chapters gave bids, or invitations, to PNMs to join the sororities. They used a computerized system to help them with their process.

“The preferences of the PNMs and the chapters are utilized to match as many new members and chapters as possible,” Perlman said.

The culmination of each recruitment round leading up to Bid Day was full of anticipation and enthusiasm for the chapters and new members. When the day finally arrived, everyone gathered in the Cavalla Room where the big reveal took place and, for the first time, the chapters learned which new members joined their respective sororities.

Mastroianni, a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, said, “We have a tradition of what the Bid Day looks like, and we normally stick to it. [There’s a lot] of glitter and screaming, to say the least.”

Each sorority gained new members. The new members found a place on campus where they can grow and become the women they want to be under the guidance of their new sisters.

“It is an incredibly exciting day for both our new members and active members, and [it] is one of my favorite days of the year,” Perlman said. “The energy is always so high, and everyone is so happy to find their new homes on campus.”

Published in the 02/13/19 edition.