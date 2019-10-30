SGA hosts town hall for student to ask administration community questions

By Lauren Minore

The Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a student town hall for community members to attend and express their questions and concerns to Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo and his cabinet on Oct. 29 in the Science and Technology Center.

Administrators, including Vice President for Facilities and University Operations Michael Reca, Vice President for Student Affairs Leanna Fenneberg and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs DonnaJean Fredeen presented material for about an hour.

Among the topics discussed in their presentations were the current and upcoming campus renovations to accommodate incoming Westminster Choir College (WCC) students and faculty next fall, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion’s achievements over the past year and the engaged learning program.

The final 30 minutes of the event were left to answer student questions.

Plans for Centennial Lake, extended hours at Moore Library and Greek life housing were among the questions asked by students.

One student, sophomore political science major Matthew Schantin, asked about the exact financial repercussions of keeping WCC in Princeton.

“First of all, Westminster is part of Rider University, it’s part of Rider University finances,” Dell’Omo said in response. “Taking the economics into that, we have to look at how to make it sustainable for the entire university…. But the fact that you’re running two campuses side-by-side… you have two full libraries, you have two sets of dorms, you have two student centers, all those things add to the cost even more so.”

Senior political science major and Senior Class President Charles Palmer was pleased with the outcome of the event.

“It sets a good precedence that we initiated a town hall so students could have their concerns heard,” Palmer said. “I think it was effective, however, I wish there were more students there because it was predominantly SGA students in attendance.”

According to Palmer, 37 SGA members and about 25 non-SGA students were in attendance.