Seniors prepare for a memorable week of a fun

By Christian McCarville

As the spring semester comes to a close, Rider’s seniors are gearing up to officially finish this chapter of their lives. While the countdown to graduation can be very stressful and anxiety-inducing for many, Rider is doing all it can to make sure the experience is as fun and unforgettable as possible.

Senior Week, taking place from May 14 to 17, is an activity-filled week put in place just for Rider’s graduating seniors. The cost to attend is $125 per senior and this fee covers all activities for the week, excluding drinks from the Pub. Seniors will receive designated wrist bands which will allow them to gain entrance to the events.

Nicholas Barbati, assistant director of campus life for activities and student engagement, describes the event as “a wonderful tradition that restarted two years ago which brings our graduating students together one final time prior to Commencement to both reminisce and make new memories. Students should participate for a wonderful time at Senior Ball as well as a chance to relax on campus and Atlantic City and bond with their fellow graduates as well as the faculty and staff that helped them along the way.”

Senior Week officially kicks off at 8 p.m. on May 14 with a senior celebration on the Student Recreation Center (SRC) patio. Food and drinks are served until 11 p.m., as seniors, along with alumni, are encouraged to mingle and enjoy themselves.

The following day, seniors can expect a Senior Barbecue taking place at Betta House from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. President Gregory Dell’Omo will also be present to bid farewell to the graduating class. Plenty of food and games will be provided to those who attend.

Later that day, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the long awaited Senior Ball will take place in the Cavalla Room. Seniors will be provided with food, music and many opportunities to have a great time with their classmates before they depart. Senior Ball tickets cost $60 and each Rider senior will be able to purchase one additional guest ticket.

An After Ball Wine Social is set to take place promptly after the Senior Ball at the SRC Patio. This event will last until 1 a.m.

On May 16, seniors participating in Senior Week will be able to take an all day trip to Atlantic City. The bus will leave from the Bart Luedeke Center at 11 a.m., and head back to Rider at 9 p.m. This provides seniors with yet another great opportunity to spend time and make memories with their friends before Commencement arrives.

The next day, May 17, a Senior Brunch will be held along with a Last Lecture. This will begin at 11 a.m. in the Cavalla Room. Later that day, a Senior Softball game will take place at 2 p.m. on the Herb & Joan Young Softball Field.

Olivia Battinelli, senior class president and senior communication studies major, discusses the importance of Senior Week.

“The significance of Senior Week is to make lasting memories with our university,” she said. “Seniors should participate in this event because it will be their last chance to engage as underclassmen.”

Battinelli also provided some insight into the planning of Senior Week. She explained that the event has been in the works all year.

“I have worked closely with Nick Barbati, our advisor, as well as my team, Stephanie Turner, Danielle Gangemi and Alex Solomon,” she said. “We planned all of the logistics and had frequent meetings to figure out this amazingly jam-packed schedule of activities.”

Many seniors have expressed their anticipation to participate in Senior Week after they have concluded their final week of classes.

Promptly after the conclusion of Senior Week, the Commencement Ceremony will be held on May 18 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton. Any non-Seniors who would like to volunteer at commencement may do so by registering on Bronc Nation. The procession is set to begin at 10 a.m., with graduates and guests arriving at 9 a.m.

Published in the 5/1/19 issue of The Rider News.

