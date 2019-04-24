Seniors gear up for graduation

A sea of graduating seniors line up to pick up their commencement gowns and caps during Senior Send-Off in the Cavalla Room on April 23.



By Christian McCarville





With less than a month until commencement, graduating seniors are starting to get ready for the big day. Kicking off the countdown was the Senior Send-Off event held in the Cavalla Room on April 23.

With the main goal of the function to get seniors prepared for the future, Office of Student Life Coordinator Naquasia Ramsey-Sheppard described the event as “a one-stop opportunity for all graduating seniors to take care of all the necessary details on the road to Commencement.”

Students were able to grab their caps, gowns and tickets.

For one Rider senior, the experience was an emotional whirlwind.

“When I went into the Cavalla Room, I saw people I talk to everyday and people I haven’t seen since freshman year,” senior international business major Rachael Samonski said. “You can’t help but think of the memories we’ve made over the past four years.

Counseling Services were also present and available for post-graduation preparation advice. The seniors were given assistance in how to pay off student loans they took out in the beginning of their college journey.

In addition, Career Services attended the event, equipped with a row of computers for seniors to take a survey on their on-campus job or internship experience and future plans.

Employees from the Rider University Bookstore passed around raffle tickets that students could fill out for a chance to win a free diploma frame, however, students were also able to purchase custom Rider diploma frames at this event.

A box of class rings were also displayed for purchase.

After stopping in the Cavalla Room, seniors were encouraged to visit the alumni relations office, where they could receive a free gift.

Throughout the seven hours that students were able to obtain their graduation information, many were socializing with their 2019 class and reminiscing about their time at Rider.

Senior accounting major Peter Duca reflected on how Senior Send-Off put into perspective how soon he will be graduating and how much Rider has helped him on his journey toward success.

“I’m looking forward to beginning a new chapter in my life as a Rider graduate and starting the process of beginning my career,” Duca said. “Rider has taught and given me many things that will definitely have a lasting impact on me, and the Senior Send-Off is the first step toward making graduation a reality.”

Published in the 04/24/19 edition.