Security briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Ill-ustrations

Bad art. On Nov. 10 at 10:30 p.m., Public Safety responded to a complaint about criminal mischief in Poyda Hall. When officers arrived, they observed that someone had carved an expletive into the door of a resident’s room, wrote in blue marker “R.I.P” under a dead moth on a door and drew a penis in green marker above a door. There are no suspects and no value of the damage.

Laundry Vandal

Unpleasant surprise. On Nov. 9 at 5:33 p.m., officers responded to the laundry room of University House after a male student reported that someone had poured bleach onto his clothes that had color. The bleach caused damage to some clothing and there is no known value. There are also no suspects.

Medical Check

Just in case. On Nov. 10 at 11:52 p.m., Public Safety responded to a call from a female student at Steven R. Beckett ‘74 and Sharon McDonald-Beckett Village who wanted officers to check on her medical condition. The student contacted her parents who came and picked her up.

