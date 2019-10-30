Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

O-fence-ive

Don’t break the gate. On Oct. 25 at 10:44 a.m., Public Safety received information from a university employee that there was damage to the gates that lead to the outer field batting cages. The chain-link fence was bent and one section of the top piping was broken. There are no suspects or dollar amount for the damage.

Protect the Detector

Graffiti trouble. On Oct. 25 at 12:01 a.m., Public Safety was doing a building check of University House when it observed a damaged smoke detector on the second floor. There was graffiti written on the detector. There are currently no witnesses or suspects. A work order was submitted for repair.

Party Fail

You’re too young. On Oct. 26 at 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of suspected marijuana at Kroner Hall. The officers located the suspected room and spoke with the resident. The student gave permission for officers to search the room where they found a variety of alcohol. The student was not of age to drink and was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley