Security briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Window Pain

Shattered. On Oct. 20 at 9:31 p.m., Public Safety responded to a call from a residence life staff member who was doing rounds in Omega House and observed a broken window in the basement of the building. Officers do not know what caused the broken window and there were no witnesses. There is no known cost of the damages.

You Have Got to be Kitten

On Oct. 18 at 5:10 a.m., a student in Kroner Hall reported hearing a kitten meowing in the hallway. The student found the kitten and contacted Public Safety. The officer met with the student and attempted to locate the owner but was unsuccessful. The officer contacted the Lawrence Township Police Department for its animal control but had to house the kitten in Public Safety. The owner, a female student, came to Public Safety before animal control showed up and claimed the kitten. She was cited for violating the residence regulations and rules.

Do Not Pass Go

Wire blockage. On Oct. 18 at 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about wires blocking the exit of the administration lot across from the Bart Luedeke Center. Officers found that wires from surveillance cameras had fallen and blocked the lot’s exit. The wires were cut and rolled up and repairs were made on Oct. 21.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley