Security briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Uber Reaction

Kicking and screaming. On Oct. 2 at 11:15 a.m., Public Safety responded to a call at the Joseph P. Vona Academic Annex for a disorderly student. The officer met with a staff member who reported that a student kicked a wall in room 21 and caused damage. The officer met with the student who said he became enraged due to the cost of his Uber going to and from school and took his anger out on the wall. The officer observed a hole in the wall where the student kicked and the student was referred to the Office of Community Standards. There is no known cost of the damage.

False Alarm

Close call. On Oct. 2 at 5:31 p.m., a student called Public Safety to report that she possibly observed a person with a gun on campus at around 12:45 p.m. She said that while she was sitting on a bench in front of Bierenbaum Fisher Hall, she observed what she thought was a person carrying a long black gun walking toward the Fine Arts Center. An immediate investigation identified the person as a student at the university who was carrying a microphone stand that was used for a prop in a show. Public Safety urges anyone who spots something suspicious to contact its office.

Blindsided

Unfair fight. On Oct. 2 at 7:07 p.m. a student came to Public Safety to report that she believed someone punched her in the face while she was doing laundry in the basement of Wright Hall. She said that she turned to her right and the next thing that she knew she was on the ground. She could not provide any description of the person who hit her and she was given ice packs. She refused further medical attention. She had discoloration in the area that she indicated she was struck. She had no idea of who would have attacked her. An investigation into the matter continues and there are no known suspects.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Mike Yeh