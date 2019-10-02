Security briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Car Fire

Don’t start the engine. On Sept. 25 at 11:45 a.m., Public Safety received a call from the Lawrence Township Police Department that a student called 911 and reported that their car was on fire. Public Safety, Lawrence Police and the Lawrenceville Fire Company responded to the CZR lot and the car was not on fire when the parties arrived. The student said that she was having car troubles and that the car started smoking when she tried to start the engine. She said she saw a small flame under the engine and threw water on it to put it out.

Clogged

A royal flush. On Sept. 27 at 3:55 p.m., Public Safety responded to a call at the Phi Sigma Sigma house. When officers arrived, they found that a toilet in a second-floor bathroom overflowed and the water had leaked into the hallway and into two students’ rooms. The water affected the carpet of the hallways and the carpet of the dorm rooms. The officers got the water to stop flowing and facilities were contacted for repair.

Wallet Whereabouts

Where’s my money? On Sept. 25 at 12:35 p.m., a student reported that she lost her wallet around the main entrance of Olson Hall. She left her room around 1 p.m. and noticed that the wallet was missing. She found it in the front lobby of the residence hall and discovered that $40 was missing but all of her other belongings were there. There is no suspect.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley