Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Frat Wars

Close quarters. On Sept. 20 at 9:40 a.m., Public Safety responded to a report of criminal mischief in a first-floor bathroom in University House. When officers arrived, it was discovered that expletive comments toward a fraternity were written on a wall in pen. University House contains at least five different fraternities. On Sept. 21 and 22, officers responded to two more calls about vandalism and found the same remarks written in the men’s bathroom and gender-inclusive bathroom on the first floor. There are no known suspects.

Fake Identity

That is not you. On Sept. 20 at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a call about a guest in possession of a Rider student identification card that did not belong to them. The female, who is not a student at the university, was attempting to enter the fall concert with someone else’s ID. It was determined that she had consumed alcohol before the event and was not of age to drink. The on-site EMT got involved and she was transported to Capital Health Medical Center for further evaluation. One Rider student was referred for providing the guest with alcohol and another was referred for giving her an ID card.

That’s My Dummy

Stolen equipment. On Sept. 19 at 6:12 p.m., Public Safety received a report that soccer equipment was stolen from Ben Cohen Field. The stolen item was a practice dummy that was valued at $50. There are no known suspects.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley