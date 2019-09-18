Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Picasso

Delicate art. On Sept. 16 at 10:20 a.m., Public Safety responded to a report of graffiti on the walls of a first-floor hallway in University House. The wall was painted with expletive words. At 6:23 p.m. on the same day, there were further reports of graffiti in a bathroom on the same floor. Photos were taken of the graffiti and there are no known suspects.

iPhony

Line disconnected. On Sept. 14 at 10:49 p.m., officers responded to a report that a male student’s phone was stolen outside of the Bart Luedeke Center. The student was going to sell the phone to someone on campus and met the suspect to collect the cash. While the student was counting the money, the suspect grabbed the phone and ran. The Lawrence Township Police Department was contacted and arrived to the scene. The incident is under investigation and there is a known suspect.

Fender Bender

Bad park job. On Sept. 11 at 6:57 p.m., Public Safety responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the resident lot. The operator of the vehicle was attempting to park and hit the bumper of another vehicle, causing damage to both cars. The owner of the vehicle that was hit returned to her car. There is no known value of the damage.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley