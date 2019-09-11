Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Rinse Cycle

Watch the load. On Sept. 8 at 4:02 a.m., officers responded to a fire alarm activation in Switlik Hall. Officers went to the basement laundry room and found a washing machine smoking because it was overloaded. The machine was turned off and the windows were opened to clear the smoke. The machine was put out of service.

Always Look Twice

Misplaced. On Sept. 8 at 8 p.m., a student in Conover Hall reported that a number of items were taken from his room while he was gone for the weekend. Officers responded and took a report. The student then called later and revealed that he found the missing items in his room.

Here’s The Key

So lock-y. On Sept. 6 at 10:57 a.m., Public Safety received information that a set of master keys was missing from a university department. The officer who took the report checked the lost and found and located the keys. The set of keys was then returned to the appropriate department.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley