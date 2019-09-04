Security Briefs

September 4, 2019

By Stephen Neukam

Sticks and Stones

A rocky situation. On Aug. 27 at 12:31 a.m., Public Safety received a report that there were individuals throwing sticks and stones at the windows of University House. Officers responded and found two males and a female who were not students but were on campus to drop off the property of a student that does attend Rider. All three individuals were identified and asked to leave campus

A Sketchy Scratch

At least it’s erasable. On Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m., an officer responded to the administration parking lot and met with a staff member that complained of a scratch on his or her vehicle. The officer realized that the scratch was a pencil mark when the streak came off on his hand. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Change, please

Money, money, money. On Aug. 26 at 11:51 a.m., Public Safety responded to the Student Recreation Center regarding a complaint from a staff member that the Pepsi vending machine in the main lobby had been vandalized. Officers found that on Aug. 23, unknown persons were able to activate the coin release mechanism, which caused an unknown amount of coins to be released. There are no suspects. Public Safety asks for anyone with information involving the incident to contact it at 609-896-5029.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley



