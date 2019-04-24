Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Glassy Accident

A sharp situation. On April 17 at 8:30 p.m., Public Safety received a call from a male student who reported a shattered glass tabletop in Gill Memorial Chapel. The student revealed that the tabletop broke while he was cleaning it and wanted to make sure Public Safety knew it was an accident. The glass was cleaned up and there is no known value of the table.

Bumper Cars

Parking lot troubles. On April 20 at 1:30 a.m., Public Safety responded to a call about a vehicle collision in a Greek life parking lot. After arriving, officers discovered that a university vehicle being used for student escort had attempted to make a turn and struck a parked vehicle. The damage to the university vehicle, which was operated by a female student, was a number of scratches and scrapes to the front bumper and a damaged turn signal. The parked vehicle sustained damage to its rear passenger-side bumper and there was paint damage to both vehicles. There is no estimated value of damage and the matter is being dealt with internally.

Breaking and Cleaning

This isn’t the laundromat. On April 21 at 10 p.m., a Public Safety officer was doing rounds in Centennial House, which is an administrative building, when he noticed that the lights in the laundry room were on and found that a dryer was being used. He then observed a male student retrieve the laundry and leave the building. The officer identified the individual and referred him to the Office of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley