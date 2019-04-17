Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Silly Attack

An unwelcomed decoration. On April 14 at 12:25 a.m., Public Safety officers responded to a call from West Village B. Officers discovered that an unknown person entered a resident’s room and sprayed Silly String. The substance was also found in the hallway and elevator. There are no suspects and no value of damages or cleanup costs.

Break it up

Vendor on vendor damage. On April 12 at 4:43 p.m., Public Safety responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the rear of the Bart Luedeke Center by the loading dock. Officers found that a vendor truck backed up into another vendor’s trailer and caused damage. There is no value of damages.

Dryer Drama

A smokey situation. On April 11 at 2:30 a.m., Public Safety responded to Conover Hall for a fire alarm activation. The alarm activated because of smoke coming from a dryer in the basement which was overloaded. The dryer was unplugged and labeled out of service. The fire alarm was reset and residents were allowed back into the building at 2:50 a.m.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley