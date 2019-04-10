Security Briefs

By Stephen Neukam

Hold, please

This call couldn’t wait. On April 2 at 10:38 a.m., a report was filed to Public Safety after a male student took a phone call in class and became rude and cursed when the professor asked him to stop. The student was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Unknown visitor

A name would be nice. On April 5 at 12:29 a.m., Public Safety responded to a report of an unknown individual searching for a female student on campus. The female student received information from a friend that an individual driving a white Toyota Camry was looking for her. Officers could not identify the individual on campus.

Wet West Village

It’s coming from the ceiling. On April 7 at 10:43 p.m., Public Safety was called to West Village A for a reported water leak. When the officers arrived, they were directed to a first-floor room where water was leaking from the ceiling. The officers inspected the room above but found nothing to indicate why it was leaking. Facilities were contacted and planned to address the problem on April 8.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley