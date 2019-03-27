Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

A silly situation

These students couldn’t pull the “putty” over their eyes. On March 18 at 9:39 a.m., Public Safety was called to Hill Hall for the report of a fire safety violation. After arriving, officers were directed to a room where two male students had placed a piece of Silly Putty over the smoke detector. The students were referred to the Office of Community Standards for violation of the student code of conduct.

Exit issues

Someone didn’t want to leave. On March 21 at 7:02 a.m., a Public Safety officer was patrolling Ziegler Hall when he found two exit signs inside the building had been damaged. A work order was submitted to facilities and Public Safety is currently looking into the damage.

Bottle Service

Hiding in plain sight. On March 21 at 7:38 p.m., Public Safety was called to Hill Hall for the report of an alcohol violation. After arriving, officers were directed to a female student’s room where they discovered alcohol bottles in plain sight. The student was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley