Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Suspicious afternoon

An interesting way to make an entrance. On March 9 at 12:30 p.m., Public Safety received a phone call from a female student who said a male was acting in a suspicious manner while standing in the front entranceway to Ziegler Hall. After arriving, officers checked every floor and could not locate the suspicious male. An officer was stationed at Ziegler Hall for another 45 minutes but did not see the suspicious male.

Swing and a miss

Someone had a problem with the pitch. On March 6 at 12:30 p.m., Public Safety received a report that the baseball pitching machine was found damaged at the indoor practice facility. After surveying the damage, officers determined the pitching machine is valued at $2,200 and are currently working out the monetary value of the damage. Public Safety has no suspects at this time.

Campus squatter

Once a Rider Bronc, always a Rider Bronc. On March 6 at 4:22 p.m., Public Safety received information that a former male student was living in Moore Hall. After arriving, officers informed the student he needed to pack up his belongings and leave campus. The male student left campus without incident.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley