Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Sketchy advertisement

This isn’t the best message to wake up to. On Feb. 26 at 3:20 a.m., Public Safety was called to West Village A. After arriving, officers met with a female student who said someone placed a disturbing message on her door. Public Safety investigated and found a flyer that said, “Another guy with a gun. A guy with a gun and a bullet from a gun” on the door. The flyer was removed and officers believe it was being used to advertise a campus event.

Crosswalk mishap

This takes “looking both ways” to another level. On Feb. 27 at 6:50 p.m., Public Safety was called to the South Mall crosswalk for the report of a vehicle driving at high speeds. After arriving, officers met with two female students who said they were crossing the crosswalk when a black BMW almost struck them. Public Safety is looking into the matter and currently has no suspects.

Missed call

A beautiful reunion. On Feb. 27 at 9 p.m., a female student reported that she had lost her iPhone or it had been stolen from the Bart Luedeke Center. Later that night, Public Safety received a call from the manager of Cranberry Cafe who said he found an iPhone in the dining area. Officers were able to determine that the iPhone belonged to the female student and it was returned.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flatley