Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Text message tussle

Not all roommates were meant to get along. On Feb. 23 at 12 a.m., Public Safety was called to Conover Hall for the report of a roommate dispute. After arriving, officers met with a female student who said her roommate and her roommate’s boyfriend were sending her texts with harsh language in them. The two female students were moved to separate dorm rooms.

Facebook threat

Social media wasn’t the most appropriate place to get out his frustrations. On Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., Public Safety was called to the Visitor’s Lot for the report of a parking violation. After arriving, officers found a vehicle that was not registered with Public Safety parked in the back of the parking lot. Officers distributed a ticket and left the lot. Later that day, the owner of the vehicle, a male student, wrote a post on Facebook urging parents not to send their children to Rider and threatening to sue because of the ticket. He then contacted Public Safety and demanded the ticket be removed. Officers informed the student that, in order to get rid of the ticket, he would have to file an appeal.

Window woes

That’s one way to get into a dorm room. On Feb. 19 at 10:45 p.m., Public Safety was called to Olson Hall for the report of a broken window. After arriving, officers were led to a dorm room and discovered a window with its screen ripped and the glass pushed out. Officers surveyed the room and there was no evidence anyone entered the room or removed anything from it. A report was filed with Facilities and the window is being repaired.

— Information provided by Public Safety Detective William Eggert