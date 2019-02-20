Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Leaky Lake House

Too much water can be a bad thing. On Feb. 16 at 7:26 p.m., Public Safety was called to Lake House for the report of a water leak in a dorm room. After arriving, officers located the room in question and discovered water leaking into the room through the ceiling tiles. The tiles and the carpeting on the floor were damaged. The student resident was given the option of moving into a different residence hall but she decided to stay.

Smoky situation

This is the price to pay for a sweet-smelling dorm room. On Feb. 12 at 3:24 p.m., Public Safety responded to a fire alarm in Poyda Hall. After arriving, officers went to the room in question and discovered the smoke was coming from a candle. The male student who resided in the room was referred to The Office of Community Standards for violating the student code of conduct.

Suspected smell

A mysterious bathroom visit. On Feb. 14 at 4:50 p.m., Public Safety was called to Poyda Hall for the report of suspected marijuana. After arriving, officers were directed to the second floor bathroom. They cleared the area and investigated but could not locate the source of the suspected marijuana smell.

— Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Jim Flately

