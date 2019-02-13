Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

﻿Alphabet issues

An interesting location for vandalism. On Feb. 6 at 2:54 p.m., a community advisor in Conover Hall alerted Public Safety to an act of vandalism. After arriving, officers were led to the room of a female resident and observed the Greek letters “AXiD” carved into the wooden door. Public Safety notified the residents of the room and a work order to remove the carving was placed with Facilities.

Early morning arguments

This isn’t the ideal way to be woken up on a Friday morning. On Feb. 8 at 2:09 a.m., Public Safety received a call from a concerned resident of West Village who said a male and female student were arguing loudly and were involved in a physical altercation. After arriving, officers located the couple and the male student was cited with violating the university Social Code of Conduct, attempted physical abuse or restraint of another and disorderly conduct.

Mouse hunt

Someone was looking for a warm place to hide. On Feb. 8 at 11:40 p.m., Public Safety was called to Omega House for the report of mouse droppings in a dorm room. After arriving, officers were brought to the room in question where they located the mouse droppings and found scraps of food eaten by the mice under one of the beds. Residence life made arrangements for the two female residents to be relocated to a different room. Facilities responded and set traps throughout the room.

— Information provided by Public Safety Detective William Eggert

