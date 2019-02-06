Security Briefs

By Lauren Lavelle

Pub Problem

No ID, no entry. On Feb. 3 at 5:03 p.m., a Public Safety officer was checking ID’s at the Rider Pub when a male student approached him and said he did not have a form of identification on him. The officer informed the male student that an ID was needed for entry and the male student became visibly angry and entered the Pub without permission. Public Safety followed the student and asked him to leave. The officer consulted campus life staff who eventually allowed the student to enter the Pub as long as he followed the proper rules and regulations. The male student was cited with a violation of the university Social Code of Conduct.

Not your typical snow angel

The Bart Luedeke Center (BLC) patio never saw it coming. On Feb. 2 at 8:39 a.m., a Public Safety officer was doing a routine check of the BLC patio when he noticed an inappropriate symbol drawn in the snow. Facilities were contacted and removed the symbol immediately. Public Safety is currently investigating this matter.

Suspicious flames

This isn’t the best way to express yourself. On Feb. 1 at 1:29 a.m., Public Safety was called to Ziegler Hall for the report of a fire. After arriving, officers were directed to the second floor hallway where they discovered a poster referencing Rider’s annual Drag Queen Race had been set on fire. The poster was removed and a report was filed with the Lawrence Township Fire Marshal’s office.

— Information provided by Public Safety Coordinator Michael Yeh

