Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty” fashion show exceeds expectations

Could Victoria’s Secret reign be coming to an end? Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty” line took thousands of breaths away with beautiful models of all sizes and colors on the runway, including two pregnant women. Rihanna brought a different type of energy at New York Fashion Week and does not seem to be slowing down as she wants all of her fans to be comfortable, saying “My mission is to just have women all over the world feel comfortable and sexy and have fun with lingerie.”

In the past, being a model was only for a limited amount of people as the model had to stand in the frame of 5’8 to 5’11, with the weight being around 115 to 130 pounds, according to Modeling Wisdom. However, the British Fashion Model Agents Association lists 34-24-34 as the ideal model measurement for runway models, yet numbers adjust due to everyone’s body frame being different. This was the start of the supermodel era where Victoria’s Secret flourished to be the powerhouse it is today with famous models including Heidi Klum, Stephanie Seymour and Tyra Banks. This was something huge for modeling as thousands of people bought magazines and newspaper which created a buzz around the industry.

Now, fast forward to 2019 where we have celebrities with millions of followers on social media who can pressure people into buying things. This is something Rihanna had over other competitors. She already had millions of fans through her music and previous work, so it was a walk in the park. Rihanna used all her followers for the best and only advertised through social media. This was something that could only be done in this time due to the power of social media. However, this was not an ordinary clothing line and fashion show. The variety of sizes that are available for women is incredible. Rihanna designed clothes made for all women to wear and feel beautiful, therefore she had to have all different types of models to emphasize that. This was one of the most diverse fashion shows ever with different shapes, skin tone and ethnicity.

“This was a fashion show of a lifetime,” said senior health sciences major Tiara Kendall.

Even the 31-year-old Bajan fashion designer said, “I think tonight was just one of those experiences that I wanted people to feel that energy. I wanted them to feel all the different body types, all the different women in different stages of womanhood,” according to Fox Business.

This year’s Savage X Fenty Show in the fall will be released as a stream exclusive on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20. It will feature the entire show with the different women modeling.

Kristopher Aponte

sophomore sports media major

