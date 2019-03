Dessert Wars: Confectionery Confessions, hosted and broadcasted live by 107.7 The Bronc, was held in Daly Dining Hall on March 7. Jennifer Patchett won the compettion with her churro cupcake recipie. Runner-ups Kate Lincoln and Morgan Prentiss also cooked up their recipies, luscious lemon bars and Goody Bars, respectively. As the winner, Patchett took home the grand prize: a 55-inch HDTV, four tickets to a Jeff Dunham show and more.

Published in the 3/13/19 edition.