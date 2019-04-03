Relay for Life unites Broncs to raise money for cancer

Julia Russo (left) and Nicole Alling (right) from Delta Phi Epsilon were two of many members of organizations across campus that spent nearly 12 hours rasing over $47,000 to help the fight against cancer.

By Jessica Nunes

Relay for Life has been a campus-wide tradition at Rider for 10 years, and this past weekend, the event raised over $47,000. The fundraiser encouraged students to gather together to fight one of the scientific world’s biggest rivals, cancer.

Relay for Life began at 6 p.m. on March 29 and lasted until about 4 a.m. on March 30. Although the event was an all-nighter, it wasn’t something students couldn’t handle.

Nicole Alling, a sophomore elementary education major was participating at Relay this year on Delta Phi Epsilon’s team.

“Relay for Life is an amazing way to bring all of our Greek organizations together. It was a true bonding experience for all of us,” Alling said. “Although all of us may not be a part of the same [organization,] we’re still a family.”

Students gathered with their teams in their assigned spots and laid out their blankets, snacks, laptops and homework to help keep them awake all night long. There were also many activities designed to keep everyone awake.

Activities included dodgeball, henna tattoos, a dance party, karaoke, create-your-own slime, raffle baskets and more. Some of these activities students had to pay for, but all the proceeds from the night went to the American Cancer Society.

“I loved the dance party. I love to dance and I think it’s a great way to get everybody’s energy up when we’re all tired,” Alling said.

Another event that ran all night was a game called Jail. In this game, students were able to pay for someone to be placed in the jail. In order to break them out, someone would have to pay double. This was one of the many great ways money was raised throughout the night.

They also had a raffle of various prizes that students could win. Some of the prizes included a basket full of fun goodies for a movie night, a designer bag, a basket full of car utilities, cleaning supplies and many more.

Throughout the night, food and snacks were served to everyone participating such as Rita’s Italian ices, hot pretzels and pizza.

One of the most heartwarming parts of the night was the Luminary Ceremony. During this ceremony, students were handed a glow stick to light in honor of someone they love that has died from cancer, has recovered from cancer or is still fighting.

All of the participants walked around on Rider’s track looking at all the Luminary bags placed on the ground. Each had a special note written on it honoring someone who has been affected by cancer. Most students placed their glow stick inside one of these bags in honor of that person.

Freshman film, TV and radio major Sarah Waldron was excited to attend the event for the first time after spending years of her life giving back to her community.

“My friend and I decided to go to Relay to contribute in making a difference. We were both Girl Scouts growing up and we like to get involved,” Waldron said. “We truly felt the impact that Rider has on this community due to the survivor’s and students’ passion they have in the fight against cancer.”

Rider’s Relay for Life fundraiser brought many students from different organizations together to raise money and awareness for such an incredible cause.

Everyone had their own personal reason for participating in Relay for Life, and shared with others their reasons why they relay.

This night was a great way to not only raise money for a great cause but to show how Broncs stick together as one and fight against one of our communities biggest competitors, cancer.

“One of my mom’s best friends passed away form skin cancer a few years ago,” Alling said. “She had two young sons. I relay for her.”

To find out more about Rider’s Relay for Life Fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/2UpTMhd.

Published in the 4/3/19 edition.



