R Factor searching for singing stars

By Austin Latanzio

It’s that time of year again. Students move-in, leaves fall and most importantly, for many, the Best Campus Tradition, according to The Association of Campus Activities in 2017, R Factor returns.

The R Factor is Rider’s annual two-part competition to find who is the best vocalist on campus. The competition is open to both solo and group performances. Auditions will be held on Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. in the Yvonne Theater. All Rider students are welcome to attend.

“It’s one of our very best campus traditions,” said Associate Dean of Campus Life Nicholas Barbati. “There is so much heart in the event with students sharing their talents and stories through the music they sing.”

After the initial auditions, part two will be held two weeks later on Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. in the Bart Luedeke Center Theater for the finals. The second half will determine the winner as the best of the best compete for the top spot and, of course, bragging rights.

Previous R Factor winner and senior behavioral neuroscience major Caleb Holt reflected on his experience in the singing competition and reminisced on working with other singers.

“My favorite part about R Factor last year was working alongside so many talented individuals and really working on my craft,” Holt said.

In case someone was nervous about participating in R Factor, Holt says that there is nothing to fear, and that the show is worth auditioning for.

“Go for it,” Holt encouraged. “The Rider community is extremely supportive and it’s an experience worth shooting for.”

Barbati made it clear that the event is not just for the people competing, however.

“The crowd is an integral part of making the experience a transformative one,” said Barbati.

He even shared what he personally enjoys seeing every year at R Factor.

“I personally love seeing our students support each other and witness the growth of the performers through the mentoring they receive,” Barbati said.

Before the competition started, Holt had a piece of advice to share with potential acts: “Stay true to yourself. Use this experience to help you determine who you are and who you want to be as an artist.”

Barbati shared his excitement for the series of events, saying “By the end of the R Factor journey, it is truly like the students are performing on a television stage and it is incredible to see.”

