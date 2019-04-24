Over 20 senior dancers perform for the last time at Rider

Over 20 senior dancers perform for the last time at Rider

By Tessa Douglas



Dancers prepare for their student-run spring showcase, “In Full Bloom” on April 26 and 27.





Members of the Rider Dance Ensemble (RDE) will step onto the Yvonne Theater’s stage ready to perform in their student-run spring showcase “In Full Bloom” on April 26 and 27.

Senior marketing major and RDE Public Relations Chair Victoria Miller, has served on the board since her sophomore year and has held various positions. During this upcoming production, it will be Miller’s last time performing and choreographing for RDE.

According to Miller, “This show, like all of them, is going to be filled with exceptional talent and student works.”

Junior dance major and RDE member Rose Conroy-Voza will be appearing in three dances as well as choreographing her first RDE dance number.

“This [RDE] show is going to be very different from past productions as it is showcasing many more styles of dance” said Conroy-Voza. “The show is really going to make you laugh, cry, scream and cheer.”

According to Miller, the show contains contemporary, jazz, tap and hip-hop pieces.

Miller said that a lot of the dances have “special meaning and stories.”

Conroy-Voza choreographed a dance to the song “The Lady is A Tramp,” which is sung by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. She stated “I wanted to mix jazz with jazz dance today just like Bennett and Gaga did with their voices.”

Like Miller, Conroy-Voza mentioned how some of the dances are heartbreaking, especially the ones choreographed by seniors. She said “Some of them want to pursue careers in paths other than dance so this is possibly the last time they have the opportunity to choreograph a dance.”

“In Full Bloom” will be the last RDE production for over 20 senior members.

“The spring semester is always bittersweet as we say goodbye to the graduating seniors,” said Miller. “For me, personally, this is going to be my hardest goodbye at Rider, this club has shaped my Rider experience in so many ways and I’m so grateful.”

Prior to performing in front of a public audience, the members of RDE rehearse for multiple weeks in advance.

Conroy-Voza said “RDE rehearsals are hilarious and sometimes the best part of my week.”

RDE is not allowed to practice in the dance studios located on campus so, instead, RDE reheases in various residence hall lounges and the Fine Arts Lobby until a week or two before their showcase.

According to Conroy-Voza, “Being in small spaces with close friends always results in many inside jokes and laughing.”

Both Miller and Conroy-Voza will be dancing alongside their friends during the showcase.

“I love all of the members of RDE with my whole heart” said Conroy-Voza. “[RDE] has given me some of my closest friends and sharing the stage with them twice a year has given me some of my favorite memories.”

Like Conroy-Voza, Miller said “I’m excited to dance on the stage one last time with my friends. I am so proud to be a part of RDE.”

Admission is free with a suggested donation to support The American Cancer Society. Raffle baskets and “Kiss the Cast” notes will be available for purchase upon entry.

There will be one show at 7 p.m. on April 26 and two shows on April 27 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Published in the 04/24/19 edition.