New VP of finance to follow Dell’Omo’s plan

By Ryan Connelly



As of Jan. 14, another vacant spot on Rider’s staff list was filled when James Hartman was named vice president for finance and chief financial officer (CFO).

“My main responsibilities will be to manage the finance division,” said Hartman. “Which includes accounting, budget, payroll, accounts payable and investments, as well as the information technology (IT) team.”

Hartman is not only in charge of Rider’s finances, he will also help out the IT Department.

“One of my early priorities will be to fill the vacant associate vice president for information technology and chief information officer position with an individual that will help to identify priorities and opportunities, working with the faculty and staff, within the IT world here at Rider,” said Hartman.

The search for Rider’s new CFO started in the summer of 2018. The search committee consisted of Rider faculty and staff and several members of the Board of Trustees.

“The search committee was chaired by professor Marge O’Reilly-Allen, chairperson of the accounting department,” said Kristine Brown, associate vice president of university marketing and communications. “After a thorough screening process, semi-finalists were interviewed by the committee and finalists were invited to campus for extensive interviews and open forums where all students, faculty and staff had an opportunity to meet and provide feedback to the committee, who made a recommendation to the president.”

Hartman is experienced, he’s been in his respective field for over 25 years and counting.

“The majority of my career, at least for the past 26 years, has been spent working in not-for-profit organizations,” said Hartman. “The time is pretty evenly split between education and healthcare. My longest tenured position was 11 years with Jefferson University [in Philadelphia], the last five of which I was the Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer.”

Hartman received his undergraduate degree in accounting from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He also obtained a Masters of Business Administration in finance from Jefferson University. Along with his degrees, he is a certified public accountant.

Before accepting the job, Hartman was not a complete stranger. He previously worked with an organization partnered with Rider.

“My last position before coming to Rider was with Bancroft Neurohealth in Cherry Hill, New Jersey as their chief financial officer,” said Hartman. “Bancroft, which is a partner with Rider, educates and cares for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. It has three schools, campus and community-based residential facilities, day programs and outpatient centers. It was quite a rewarding place to work, and the organization provides amazing services to the individuals it serves.”

Being that Hartman has a very important role to play in the Rider community, he will be working very closely with President Gregory Dell’Omo.

“My initial ideas aren’t necessarily new,” said Hartman. “[They are] really to build on what has already begun here at Rider under the leadership of President Dell’Omo. That is to think strategically and toward the future as we plan financially, while also operating, managing and investing our available funds prudently, to ensure that the university grows and prospers for many years to come.”

Although Hartman has a lot of experience and success with different organizations, that is not the only reason he was hired.

“In addition to his impressive background and experience in leading successful financial and business affairs operations in various organizations, particularly universities, Hartman’s strong communications skills and his inclusive approach to managing complex issues set him apart from other candidates,” said Brown. “It was also very apparent in the interview process that he truly enjoys being part of the university environment and all its wonderful aspects, particularly the focus on student growth and development. It is this strong sense of mission combined with his expertise and personal touch that makes him such a valuable new member of the Rider team.”

