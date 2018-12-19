Jose Aguinaga signs with Phoenix Rising FC

By Rob Rose

The all-time leader in assists in men’s soccer program history has found a new team. Phoenix Rising Football Club (FC) announced it signed Jose Aguinaga ’18 to a contract for the 2019 United Soccer League (USL) season on Dec. 18.

He always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. And when he wasn't, he made his own right place and right time.



Welcome Jose Aguinaga to the Rising family! #UpRising pic.twitter.com/kBjYfk65KN — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) December 19, 2018

“I think Phoenix [Rising FC] is a great opportunity,” said Aguinaga. “They were conference champions last year and have a great project in mind for the next years with the idea of moving up to [Major League Soccer (MLS)], which obviously is a great opportunity for me.”

Phoenix Rising FC have been in talks with MLS about a potential move from the USL to the MLS, but Cincinnati, Ohio, Miami, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee were the three cities named as the newest members. In September, MLS commissioner Don Garber listed Phoenix, Arizona among six cities the league had conversations with about expansion.

Aguinaga spent the 2018 season with New York Red Bulls II, the USL affiliate of the New York Red Bulls. He made 24 appearances with the club, scored six goals and tallied six assists. At the end of the season, Aguinaga’s one-year contract was not renewed.

“I think the experience at Red Bulls was great,” said Aguinaga. “I had a good rookie season that helped me gain experience on the professional level. [I am] really looking forward to moving to a new city and starting this new chapter in my career.”

Aguinaga will report to Phoenix, Arizona to begin preseason on Jan. 28, 2019 with the season set to begin next March.

