Food frenzy: Students can enter recipes for huge prizes

Advertisements for the event can be found all around campus. All students are welcome to attend the event and taste the family recipes that are being judged. Anyone who comes to the event will receive their own prize of either iPlay America passes or tickets for A Christmas Carol at McCarter Theater Center.



by Jordan Griffin

Rider University students are gearing up for this years Top Chef event which takes place on Nov. 20 in Daly Dining Hall hosted by 107.7 The Bronc.

Students have the opportunity to submit their favorite family recipes for a chance to win over $5000 in prizes including a 50” Xfinity HDTV, a VIP Axe-Throwing Party for 10 at Bury The Hatchet, $150 in Bronc Bucks and their recipe featured as the “Special of the Month” at PJ’s Pancake House or one of Gretalia Hospitality Group’s many hashtag GetForky restaurants.

“Three top qualifiers will get the opportunity to cook their family-favorite, savory recipe of choice alongside a family member in the kitchen stadium located in Daly Dining Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.,” read an advertisement from 107.7 The Bronc.

Both students and faculty will vote for their favorite dish, via text, to determine the grand prize winner and the runner ups.

“Students should engage in Top Chef because it’s a great way to support your fellow students,” said dance and TV, film and radio major Tiffani Britton. “Plus, you can try an exclusive family dish. And don’t forget, you can vote for your favorite out of the three.”

Everybody who enters this years Top Chef competition will receive tickets to see “A Christmas Carol” at McCarter Theater Center or an iRide Plus and $10 Play As You Go passes courtesy of iPlay America.

“I think that the best prize in the competition is having one’s personal recipe featured at PJ’s Pancake House. This is a great oppurtunity for the families in the competition and will help them get their names recognized by the public,” said sophomore dance and elementary education major Hannah Wade.

The event’s DJ, sophomore TV, film and radio major Danny Allen, said that a broad range of dishes will be made, but only one will probably win by a landslide.

“Whether the dishes are a hit or miss, the aspect of working with family is a unique experience at a student event,” said Allen.

“Free food…in all honesty, it’s free, good food,” he stated when asked why students should come out to support the event.

This year’s event is sponsored by Gourmet Dining, iPlay America, McCarter Theater Center, Pepsi, PJ’s Pancake House and Xfinity. This is similar to the heavily sponsored 107.7 the Bronc event Scream Screen that took place earlier in the semester.

Like Scream Screen, Top Chef is very generous to all who attend in terms of prizes and unique campus experiences. 107.7 the Bronc has certainly developed a reputation initiating enjoyable events that reward students for their attendance.

This event is surely a recipe for a good time as many prizes are offered alongside the opportunity to taste some delicious food.

Published in the 11/13/19 edition