Follow the leader: Getting to know more about Rider’s 2019 Orientation Leaders

By Christian McCarville

Allison Anderson

Allison Anderson is a senior political science major who enjoys doing service alongside her fellow Bonner Scholars, working with Student Government Association and enhancing the Rider community through her presence in various other clubs and organizations.

“My favorite part about being an Orientation Leader (OL) this summer was meeting and engaging with the students and their families and seeing the great potential Rider has the chance of gaining with all the new additions,’’ said Anderson.

Goanio Chavarria

Goanio Chavarria is a junior business management and leadership major from Glassboro, New Jersey. His involvement around campus includes being president of the Student Entertainment Council, a brother of Tau Kappa Epsilon and a freshman seminar peer mentor.

“One of my favorite parts about being an OL is getting to know the class that’s coming into Rider,” said Chavarria. “Believe it or not, you both have an impact on each other and it’s a fun time getting to know them and where they come from.”

Brenna Damminger

Brenna Damminger is a senior elementary education and multidisciplinary studies major from Mullica Hill, New Jersey. She is a sister of Zeta Tau Alpha, the secretary of Generation Action and a member of several organizations including Rider Dance Ensemble (RDE), Rider Dance Team and the Council for Exceptional Children.

Damminger is proud of her accomplishments, but one in particular stands out. She said, “Becoming an OL has been one of my greatest accomplishments to date.”

Sadie Disbrow

Senior Sadie Disbrow is an elementary education and multidisciplinary studies major. She is a sister of Alpha Xi Delta, vice president of the Council for Exceptional Children, member of SEA and a student for a day ambassador.

“I am so excited to be able to help welcome [incoming students] into our Rider University community,” said Disbrow.

Juli Ezzo

Juli Ezzo is a senior in secondary education major from South Brunswick, New Jersey. She is a community assistant in Wright Hall while also working as a senior admissions fellow and tour guide.

Ezzo said, “I, of course, loved meeting with and assisting new students in their transition to Rider. I truly consider [my co-workers] to be my friends, and I am so lucky that I got to know them through this position.”

Austin Ferguson

Austin Ferguson is a senior sports media major from Piscataway, New Jersey. He is a sergeant at arms at Alpha Phi Omega, works for Broncvision and is a sports editor at The Rider News.

“Welcome and congratulations to all the new students coming to Rider! I can’t wait for you to see all of the exciting things our campus has to offer,” said Ferguson.







Rhea Fryer

Finishing her second year as an OL, junior political science major Rhea Fryer finds the experience of being an orientation leader very rewarding, as she has learned many beneficial skills from this position.

“My favorite part of orientation is getting to know the incoming classes and helping them along the way as they come to Rider,” Fryer said.

Andrew Ghali

Andrew Ghali is a senior psychology major from Washington Township, New Jersey. He is a brother of Tau Kappa Epsilon, an information desk manager and a student for a day ambassador.

“The best part about being an OL is having the chance to impact the incoming students in a positive way and to be a resource for them,” said Ghali.



Maddy Kunkowski

Maddy Kunkowski is a junior from York, Pennsylvania, majoring in musical theater. She is involved in The Broncway, RDE, and ‘Til Further Notes. She is also a peer mentor and a tour guide.

Kunkowski said, “My favorite part about being an OL is getting to work so closely with the incoming class.”

Jack Neiswenter

Jack Neiswenter is a junior business analytics and management major from Westfield, New Jersey. He is a brother of Theta Chi, a member of Alpha Lambda Delta and the Philosophy Honors Society, as well as a freshman seminar peer mentor.

Neiswenter said, “I’m excited to meet you all and give your first Rider experience. There are limitless opportunities that you can have here.”



Peter Strippoli

Peter Strippoli is a sophomore business analytics major from Langhorne, PA, who aims to fill incoming Rider students with excitement and enthusiasm.

“The best part of working as an OL this summer was getting the new students as excited to join the Rider family as I was when I went to my orientation! Leading the green team was also an incredible experience that I’ll never forget,” said Strippoli.

Sami Wheeler

Junior secondary education major Sami Wheeler, from Frenchtown, New Jersey, is heavily involved in many clubs and organizations on campus. A few of her involvements include Student Education Association, Kappa Delta Pi, STEM Scholars and Zeta Tau Alpha.

“The thing I enjoyed the most about my time as an OL was the fact that I was able to bond with the incoming students so quickly,” said Wheeler.

Published in the 9/4/19 edition of The Rider News.

