Experienced candidate chosen as new director

By Ryan Connelly





With over 10 years of experience as head of campus security, James Waldon was appointed Director of Public Safety at Rider on Jan. 14.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Rider University community,” said Waldon. “I am looking forward to getting to know and meeting as many people as possible.”

His last employment was the Director of Campus Safety and Transportation at Southern Vermont College in Bennington, Vermont.

“During my career, I was assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm,” said Waldon.

Not only has he done his fair share in the workplace, Waldon excelled academically as well.

“I have a masters of administrative science degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and bachelor of arts degree in political science from Kean University,” he said. “I am currently working on a second master’s degree as I am attending the executive masters of public administration program at Rutgers University.”

“James brings a wealth of experience to Rider,” said Debbie Stasolla, vice president for strategic initiatives and planning and secretary to the board. “Having served as Director of Public Safety at several other institutions previously, he understands and is committed to the role that public Safety plays in the life of a residential university. He was the best fit for Rider among the finalist candidates.”

Stasolla led the search working closely with Rider representatives to fill the vacant position.

“I was blessed to work with such a committed group of individuals,” said Stasolla. “We received well over 100 resumes, many of which were from qualified candidates, conducting an initial set of interviews to arrive at three finalist candidates who each spent a full day on campus meeting with students, faculty and staff.”

Not only was it important for the staff to do a thorough search for who the next candidate would been, but Stasolla also stressed how important the student’s views on this task are.

“It was important to us that students be involved in the interview process along with those who work closely with Public Safety throughout the year,” she said.

Many students are excited to have another officer on staff.

“I have had a lot of interactions with Public Safety over my four years because I serve on the Community Standards Board,” said senior communications major Olivia Battinelli. “I think Public Safety does their job extremely well to protect everyone and they do whatever is best for the student body.”

Waldon has some ideas in mind about how he thinks he could better the Rider community.

“I have some ideas,” said Waldon. “However, as you know every campus is different; right now I am trying to listen and learn the Rider community. I am honored to have been selected as Director of Public Safety. Having a safe campus is a shared community responsibility and you also have very experienced and knowledgeable team of public safety officers working every day to help keep Rider safe.”

