Divorra, Brosious heroes in wins

By Dylan Manfre

After its first game of the season against Lehigh, the consensus from the field hockey team was that it needed to capitalize on every opportunity in its 2-1 double overtime win over La Salle on Sept. 6.

Sophomore midfielder Julia Divorra came to Rider’s rescue and found the back of the cage, thanks to an assist from sophomore midfielder Tess van Ommeren.

The go-ahead goal off a corner deflection was the deciding factor in the Broncs’ 2-1 victory on Sept. 6.

Rider held a 1-0 advantage until the final minute of regulation when a questionable call resulted in La Salle converting a penalty stroke that sent the game into overtime.

Divorra missed a majority of her freshman campaign due to an injury, so early success this season was special to her.

“The satisfaction [of getting a win] after the game was a relief for everyone,” Divorra said. “I was so happy [to score the goal] because I have been through tough days… I was happy when everyone came around to celebrate. It was hard in the beginning because I have been out a long time but it was so satisfying to be back with everyone and I’m super grateful they welcomed me back.”

Head Coach Lori Hussong said she did not have a good view of what happened late in the game that warranted a penalty stroke. Even La Salle’s head coach looked puzzled at the play. Hussong, however, was pleased with her team’s resiliency throughout the game.

“In a normal situation, most teams would fall over and die after being up by one with two minutes to go and blowing your lead like that but I think the team came back strong,” said Hussong. “To overcome the succession of five corners in the overtime says something about their heart. Any time you put a couple balls in the cage is a good thing for us. We still need to do a much better job of being prepared to shoot and score overall.”

The victory made Hussong the 15th active Division I head coach with at 250 career victories in her 20th season at the helm for Rider.

Freshman defender Kiki van Ommeren was the beneficiary of an assist from sophomore forward Carly Brosious, as she recorded her first collegiate goal 2:15 into the second quarter. It was the Broncs’ first goal of the season after Lehigh held them scoreless on Aug. 30.

Tess van Ommeren returned to the starting lineup after missing the first game due to a leg injury. It was the first time Kiki van Ommeren and Tess van Ommeren shared the field together.

“It was such a good feeling to share [the field] with her,” Kiki van Ommeren said. “I really like [playing with her] actually because we are good together and I love that I get to share something like this with her.”

Rider’s history agaisnt Drexel was not favorable as it had lost the last 10 meetings.

Sept. 10 however, the Broncs wrote a different script and pulled away with a 3-1 victory.

Brosious scored her first goal of the seaosn and asssisted on a Divorra goal shortly after. The duo put the Broncs in a position they have not experienced in their last four meetings with Drexel­ — up at halftime.

Brosious put the nail in the coffin and scored an empty-cage goal assisted by Kiki van Ommeren.

Junior goallkeeper Lena Vandam, who was named the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 10, recorded four saves in the win.

The Broncs return to Ben Cohen Field for two games. They face Georgetown on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. and Colgate on Sept. 15 at noon. The Georgetown contest will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

