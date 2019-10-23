Creepin’ it real at this year’s Scream Screen

Junior TV, film and radio major Jared Theinart brought his spooky companion to the Trunk-or-Treat event at Scream Screen.



by Christian McCarville

Once the weather gets cold and pumpkin spice flavors are added to the Starbucks menu, Halloween is sure to be around the corner. The staple of Halloween season at Rider is certainly Scream Screen, a drive-in movie event hosted by 107.7 The Bronc.

Scream Screen, one of the largest events on campus, attracted many students and families to the Bart Luedkeke Center parking lot. While the event is centered around a drive-in horror movie, Scream Screen had much more to offer.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18th, a Trunk-or-Treat event kicked off the evening and students, parents and children were able to visit different car trunks for candy and prizes. This was a huge hit with the kids, as they were able to collect candy in their costumes and have a blast while doing so. There were also other activities such as mini golf, an inflatable Gargoyle Arena, pumpkin painting and laser tag.

“The most rewarding part of Scream Screen was when everybody started to show up. I loved seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces,” said sophomore TV, film and radio major and Promotional Director of 107.7 The Bronc Rob Brown.

While this happened, students began entering the parking area where they were directed into viewing spots for the movie.

There were many giveaways and prizes to be earned, just like in previous years of Scream Screen. Everyone who attended was given a book filled with useful coupons for locations in the surrounding area. Bunches of free food were also given out, including funnel cake and nachos.

“Scream Screen was super fun,” said sophomore sociology major Gina Ceccarelli. “I really enjoyed the movie Halloween and I loved trick or treating with my friends. My favorite part was painting pumpkins at the SGA booth.”

At 8 p.m., the family-friendly short film “Dear Dracula” was played on the 880 square-foot inflatable screen as a precursor to the unannounced horror movie that everyone was eagerly waiting for.

After the conclusion of “Dear Dracula,” it was revealed that the 2018 version of Halloween won the vote and was going to be shown to the audience. Students cranked up the heat in their cars and tuned into a given radio station so the audio from the movie would play from their car.

“I think the movie was perfect. Halloween was the movie that my younger brother wanted to watch, so when I saw the title I was super excited,” said Brown.

Scream Screen proved once again why it was one of the most engaging and fun events on campus that continues to up the ante every year. “I believe it was a true success on our part. We went in with a big plan and we executed with perfection,” said Brown.

Published in the 10/23/19 edition

