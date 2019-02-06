Berman pleads guilty

By Lauren Lavelle





Alan J. Berman, a former Rider Public Safety officer, recently pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with an underage male and possessing images of child pornography, said a press release from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The underage boy and his family were acquainted with Berman before the assault occurred, according to the press release.

Berman, 58, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree and one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact in the third degree. He faces up to eight years in prison, said the release.

Berman came under suspicion last year when an investigation conducted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children revealed he had been posing as a teenage girl online to obtain nude photos and videos of a teenage boy.

He was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. About a month later, he was charged with seven additional counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of sexual assault.

Kristine Brown, the associate vice president for university marketing and communications, said that Berman, who was originally placed on administrative leave, has been terminated by Rider and banned from campus. She also mentioned mandatory background checks remain in place for all Public Safety officers.

“All our Public Safety officers go through a rigorous background check before they are hired, as did Berman,” Brown said. “That process will certainly continue.”

