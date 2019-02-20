Alumus gifts $2 million in scholarships

William M. Rue ’69 speaking at a ceremony where he was honored for his $2 million endowed scholarship donation.





By Theresa Evans



The auditorium in Anne Brossman Sweigart Hall was named in honor of alumnus and board of trustee member William M. Rue ’69 on Dec. 5.

Rue said being honored on campus in this way was “something, as an undergrad, I would have never thought would happen.”

What matters more to him than being honored on campus is giving students the opportunity to succeed in their studies while allowing them to have time for a social life through the endowed scholarship he and his wife, Joan, fund.

Rue and his wife recently gifted $2 million to the William M. and Joan Rue Endowed Scholarship.

“This scholarship takes a small weight off my shoulders to allow me to focus more on school,” said Sandra Ciccarelli, a senior international business major and recipient of the scholarship.

Ciccarelli spoke at the ceremony about what it means to her to have financial support from the scholarship.

“It means the world to have support from someone,” she said. “Mr. Rue is not only believing in the Rider education, but also in me. He believes that I am worthy of this donation. This is so humbling, and just gives me the spark to finish out my last two semesters strong.”

According to Ciccarelli, her family faced hardships when her dad needed multiple heart surgeries.

Rue said that he hopes when the students who have received financial help through his scholarship start their careers after graduation, they will “remember they got help [as undergraduates and will] give back to the university.”

“After meeting Rue on the night of the ceremony, I was able to see the kind-hearted and selfless man that everyone was talking about,” said Ciccarelli. “I am so happy that we were able to honor Rue in this way.”

