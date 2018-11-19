Allen gives Broncs spark in home-opener blowout

By Rob Rose

Behind a pair of explosive offensive performances, the men’s basketball team routed Coppin State for its first win of 2018 in its home-opener, 87-67.

After he scored five points in the season-opener, less than half of the 13.4 points per game he averaged last season, sophomore guard Jordan Allen got his shooting stroke back against Coppin State. The sharpshooter poured in 18 points and connected four times from beyond the arc in addition to four rebounds and a block. He brought the crowd to its feet when he completed a four-point play after being fouled on a three-pointer.

Rider 63 | Coppin State 44 11:22 2nd – Broncs heating up from three. Allen – 18 points, 4-8 3ptFG https://t.co/HC4dVkbS6z #GoBroncs #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/3fvTgDo9yK — Rider Basketball (@RiderMBB) November 20, 2018

“I feel like I am the Energizer Bunny,” said Allen. “Once everyone sees [his shots] going in, they know how excited I get, and they should keep going in.”

Allen finished last season with 92 three-pointers, third-most in program history behind Jerry Johnson (102) and Ron Simpson (98). He was also named to the All-MAAC Third Team and All-MAAC Rookie Team after his freshman season.

Rider improved to 13-1 at Alumni Gym over the last two years with the victory. The Broncs also had some of their highest offensive showings at home, with five 90-point performances and a 100-point outburst in Lawrenceville, New Jersey last year.

“We feed off of our crowd,” said Head Coach Kevin Baggett of Rider’s success on its home court. “[The fans] do a good job and we just want them to continue to come out and support these guys.”

Preseason First Team All-MAAC sophomore forward Dimencio Vaughn struggled to score from the field early, but made his mark at the free-throw line. Vaughn finished the contest 6-for-12 from the field and 6-for-8 on foul shots, for a team-high 19 points.

Rider 79 | Coppin State 56 – Vaughn heating up, now has a team-high 19 points https://t.co/HC4dVkbS6z #GoBroncs #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/EvnTQbX441 — Rider Basketball (@RiderMBB) November 20, 2018

The first four minutes of the game were controlled by Coppin State until a 12-0 run over the next 5:06 by Rider fueled its first lead. After a offensive spurt by the Eagles toward the close of the first half trimmed the deficit, the Broncs lead ballooned to 20 early in half number two.

The Broncs’ depth in the backcourt allowed them to keep their players rested, but also wreak havoc on the opposition. On each made basket, Rider unleashed its full-court press and gave the Coppin State ball handlers nightmares. The Broncs forced 20 Eagles turnovers and swiped nine steals in the contest.

Defense continuing to lead to offense for the Broncs. The run now 18-1, Rider leads 23-12 10:11 1st https://t.co/HC4dVkbS6z #GoBroncs #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/nTzY1KL4Da — Rider Basketball (@RiderMBB) November 20, 2018

“We want to press so we can play a lot of guys,” said Baggett. “Hopefully our guys will play as hard as they can for as long as they can and then substitute another one of the guys off the bench.”

Ten of the 12 players who entered the game scored for Rider. Junior guard Kimar Williams ran the second unit for the Broncs and scored six points with six assists in 26 minutes. Fellow transfer junior guard Ahmad Gilbert was limited to eight minutes and sat out the first half due to a violation of team rules.

“I am still trying to figure it out,” said Baggett. “The depth is there, it’s just a matter of trying to figure it out.”

2017-18 MAAC Sixth Player of the Year sophomore forward Frederick Scott continued to excel in his role off the bench. Scott hit once from beyond the arc en route to a nine-point, seven-rebound night and a near double-double. He led Rider with six double-doubles in his first season as a Bronc.

Rider 39 | Coppin State 25 2:45 1st – Eke getting into the act with a dish for a Scott dunk, then throws it down himself https://t.co/HC4dVkbS6z #GoBroncs #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/mHD0CxpFQR — Rider Basketball (@RiderMBB) November 20, 2018

The Eagles entered the game with an 0-4 record, but their schedule featured a trio of teams who are NCAA Tournament bound each March, and two that were nationally ranked. Coppin State lost to No. 4 Virginia, No. 25 Wisconsin and Dayton, which have all participated in March Madness since 2014.

This was the second meeting between the programs, the Broncs defeated the Eagles, 66-47, on Dec. 21, 2002.

Rider’s next game was on the road against Wagner at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24. The Broncs defeated the Seahawks, 90-84, in overtime last season.

