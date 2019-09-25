AAUP’s 990 reveals faculty compensation for leadership

By Lauren Minore

The Rider News acquired a copy of Rider’s chapter of the American Association of University Professor’s (AAUP) 2017 IRS 990, which revealed that only three of its officers receive financial compensation.

Jeff Halpern, chief contract administrator and grievance officer, received a reportable compensation of $22,696 in 2017, making him the highest-paid officer of Rider’s AAUP.

The second highest-paid officer was President Elizabeth Scheiber, who received a reportable compensation of $8,988 in 2017.

Michael Brogan, vice president, came in third with a reportable compensation of $5,510 in 2017.

“These three positions require a very major commitment of time justifying compensation over the full year, including the summer. This compensation has been in place for many years and is linked to overload pay,” Brogan said.

According to Brogan, there has been no discussion of increasing the compensation.

Rider’s chapter of the AAUP took a firm stance against the sale of Westminster Choir College to former Chinese steel-making company Kaiwen Education. The AAUP has also voiced concerns about the plan to consolidate its two campuses and incorporate Westminster students into the Lawrenceville campus in September 2020.

“The work connected with Westminster is just one part of the work of the three officers,” Brogan said.

Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown declined to comment.