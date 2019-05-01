A farewell from Lauren Lavelle

When I first walked into the Rider News newsroom in September 2015, I had no idea how much of an impact it would make on my college experience. It started out as a way to branch out and get involved at Rider, but after a few weeks of writing for the News section, I realized how special and unique this student newspaper was and knew my time there was only beginning.

When I was promoted to News Editor in February 2016, I truly began my journey at The Rider News. While I always knew I wanted to become a journalist, this position furthered my passion and confirmed that this was what I wanted to do with my life. Being involved in major events on campus, from the 2015 academic major cuts, to the sale of Westminster Choir College showed me just how essential student journalism is to a university community. The work we spent hours on in Ridge House basement was for the greater good of our college community and I was so happy to be an essential part of it.

I took a leap of faith when I ran for Executive Editor in February 2018. The Rider News had become a part of who I was and I wanted a chance to see it thrive under my direction. To say I was overjoyed when I received the position is an understatement. The dedication and time I poured into The Rider News since my freshman year had finally paid off and I was ready to take on the challenge of leading the best college newspaper in New Jersey.

Although this year had its fair share of ups and downs, I am incredibly grateful for my time at The Rider News. The near four years I have spent in the newsroom have been some of the best I have ever had and I can confidently say The Rider News taught me more than any class ever could.

I want to thank several people for remaining by my side through it all as I navigated my way through my journalism journey. First, I’d like to thank my wonderful 2018-19 Rider News staff for being such a fantastic group of students, friends and most importantly, journalists. Throughout my four years, I have never seen such a talented group of people pass through that office. I hope you all remain honest, hard working journalists and I wish you nothing but the best in the years to come. Next I’d like to thank my Managing Editor, Megan Lupo, for being such an amazing friend and second-in-command to me this past year. You have been there for every problem, decision and solution and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to be by my side. I’d also like to thank Jackie Incollingo for being a trustworthy and hardworking mentor to me from the day I walked into her COM 102 classroom. You are what all journalists should aspire to be and I hope I can be half the one you were one day.

Finally, I’d like to thank The Rider News as a whole for giving me a voice on this campus. In a world where people need to fight to have their voices heard, I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to have mine heard.

Lauren Lavelle

senior journalism major